CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Boston College visits Wake…

Boston College visits Wake Forest following Laravia’s 31-point game

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Boston College Eagles (7-9, 3-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-4, 6-3 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the Boston College Eagles after Jake Laravia scored 31 points in Wake Forest’s 98-76 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Demon Deacons have gone 11-1 in home games. Wake Forest scores 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 3-4 in ACC play. Boston College is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Demon Deacons and Eagles face off Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alondes Williams is averaging 20.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Demon Deacons. Laravia is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Eagles. James Karnik is averaging 6.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies look to bring cohesion to digital identity projects

IRS takes steps to avoid tax return processing delays as filing season starts

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Task force tells agencies how to handle court injunction on vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up