Boston College visits North Carolina following Love’s 22-point outing

Boston College Eagles (8-10, 3-5 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -14; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina faces the Boston College Eagles after Caleb Love scored 22 points in North Carolina’s 78-68 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Tar Heels are 10-0 in home games. North Carolina is fourth in the ACC shooting 37.1% from downtown, led by Anthony Harris shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Eagles have gone 3-5 against ACC opponents. Boston College ranks seventh in the ACC giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Tar Heels won the last meeting 91-65 on Jan. 2. Love scored 22 points points to help lead the Tar Heels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 12.7 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 58.5% over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 13 points and 3.2 assists for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 5.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

