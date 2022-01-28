Boston College hosts Pittsburgh following Burton’s 21-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-12, 3-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (8-11, 3-6 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh…

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-12, 3-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (8-11, 3-6 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Boston College Eagles after Jamarius Burton scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 64-53 win against the Syracuse Orange.

The Eagles have gone 7-3 in home games. Boston College averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Panthers are 3-6 in ACC play. Pittsburgh is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Panthers won the last matchup 69-67 on Jan. 8. John Hugley scored 32 points to help lead the Panthers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Eagles. Quinten Post is averaging 6.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Hugley is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Burton is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.