Blunt, UMass-Lowell River Hawks take on the Albany (NY) Great Danes

Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-11, 3-3 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-8, 2-4 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -5.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: De’Vondre Perry and the Albany (NY) Great Danes visit Allin Blunt and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks in America East play.

The River Hawks are 5-2 on their home court. UMass-Lowell has a 4-6 record against teams over .500.

The Great Danes are 3-3 in conference games. Albany (NY) is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Great Danes won 57-47 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Matt Cerruti led the Great Danes with 12 points, and Everette Hammond led the River Hawks with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Faison is averaging 9.1 points for the River Hawks. Kalil Thomas is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Perry is averaging 13.4 points for the Great Danes. Jamel Horton is averaging 11.5 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

