CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky…

Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky over North Florida 67-58

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 9:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton had 21 points as Eastern Kentucky beat North Florida 67-58 on Saturday night.

Jomaru Brown had 12 points for the Colonels (10-10, 2-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), who won despite scoring a season-low 26 points in the second half. Cooper Robb added 11 points, while Russhard Cruickshank had eight assists.

Jose Placer had 18 points and four assists for the Ospreys (4-16, 0-6), whose losing streak reached seven. He also had seven turnovers. Jarius Hicklen scored 11 points. Dorian James had 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up