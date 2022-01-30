CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Blake scores 20 to…

Blake scores 20 to lead Pacific past BYU 76-73

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 2:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Nick Blake had a career-high 20 points as Pacific snapped its seven-game losing streak, edging past BYU 76-73 on Saturday night.

Alphonso Anderson had 15 points and seven assists for Pacific (6-13, 1-4 West Coast Conference). Jeremiah Bailey added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Pierre Crockrell II had six rebounds.

Alex Barcello had 19 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (17-6, 5-3). Te’Jon Lucas added 13 points. Gideon George had 13 points.

The Tigers evened the season series against BYU, which beat Pacific 73-51 in Provo, Utah, on Jan. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up