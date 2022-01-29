CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Bizimana lifts E. Illinois over Tennessee St. 62-57

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 11:04 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Paul Bizimana had 20 points as Eastern Illinois narrowly beat Tennessee State 62-57 on Saturday.

Micah Schnyders had 12 points for Eastern Illinois (4-17, 2-6 Ohio Valley Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Kejuan Clements added seven assists and three blocks.

Carlos Marshall Jr. had 25 points for the Tigers (9-13, 4-6). Kassim Nicholson added 10 rebounds.

