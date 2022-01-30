CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Bishop lifts George Washington over Fordham 64-55

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 3:08 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Bishop had 25 points as George Washington got past Fordham 64-55 on Sunday.

Ricky Lindo Jr. had 10 points and 10 rebounds for George Washington (7-12, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hunter Dean added 14 rebounds.

Darius Quisenberry had 15 points for the Rams (9-10, 2-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Chuba Ohams added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Rose had 13 points.

