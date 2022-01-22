CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Bishop leads George Washington…

Bishop leads George Washington past Rhode Island 63-61

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 3:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — James Bishop scored 15 points and hit a go-ahead jumper with 55 seconds remaining to propel George Washington to a 63-61 victory over Rhode Island on Saturday.

Hunter Dean had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Colonials (6-11, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), who snapped a six-game losing streak on the road.

Jeremy Sheppard had 12 points for the Rams (12-5, 3-2), who led 33-25 at halftime. Makhel Mitchell added 11 points and six blocks. Ishmael Leggett had 11 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up