Binghamton visits Hartford following Falko’s 22-point performance

Binghamton Bearcats (8-8, 5-2 America East) at Hartford Hawks (3-12, 1-2 America East) West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Binghamton Bearcats (8-8, 5-2 America East) at Hartford Hawks (3-12, 1-2 America East)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits the Hartford Hawks after Jacob Falko scored 22 points in Binghamton’s 74-64 win over the Hartford Hawks.

The Hawks have gone 1-2 at home. Hartford has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats are 5-2 in America East play. Binghamton is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bearcats won the last matchup 74-64 on Jan. 25. Falko scored 22 points to help lead the Bearcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Flowers is averaging 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Hawks. Austin Williams is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Christian Hinckson is averaging 7.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bearcats. Tyler Bertram is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.