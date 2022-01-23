Binghamton hosts Hartford following Williams’ 24-point showing

Hartford Hawks (3-10, 1-1 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-8, 4-2 America East) Binghamton, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Hartford Hawks (3-10, 1-1 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-8, 4-2 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford visits the Binghamton Bearcats after Austin Williams scored 24 points in Hartford’s 82-72 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Bearcats have gone 3-4 at home. Binghamton has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks have gone 1-1 against America East opponents. Hartford is fourth in the America East shooting 34.6% from deep. Jared Kimbrough paces the Hawks shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is averaging 11.6 points for the Bearcats. Tyler Bertram is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

David Shriver averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 55.6% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

