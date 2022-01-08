CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Bieniemy, Boum lead UTEP past Southern Miss 87-54

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 11:05 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy scored 19 points as UTEP romped past Southern Miss 87-54 on Saturday night.

Souley Boum added 17 points and six rebounds UTEP (8-7, 1-2 Conference USA). Jorell Saterfield chipped in 16 points. Bieniemy hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and added seven assists. Jamari Sibley had 11 points.

UTEP posted season highs with 15 3-pointers and 24 assists.

Isaih Moore had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-9, 1-1). Tyler Stevenson added 11 points and 12 rebounds. DeAndre Pinckney had 11 points and seven rebounds.

