Bethune-Cookman visits Alabama A&M after Johnson’s 26-point showing

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 1:22 AM

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-15, 3-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-14, 3-5 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama A&M -2.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Jalen Johnson scored 26 points in Alabama A&M’s 65-60 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-2 in home games.

Alabama A&M is eighth in the SWAC with 26.3 points per game in the paint led by The Wildcats are 3-5 against conference opponents. Bethune-Cookman has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 15.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Joe French is averaging 15.4 points for the Wildcats. Kevin Davis is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 58.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

