CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Bethune-Cookman holds off Mississippi…

Bethune-Cookman holds off Mississippi Valley State, 62-60

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 9:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Kevin Davis scored 19 points and Joe French added 18 as Bethune-Cookman earned its first road win of the season, holding off Mississippi Valley State, 62-60 on Saturday.

French hit a jumper with 1:44 left to put the Wildcats in front, 62-54, but the Delta Devils got layups from Caleb Hunter, Elijah Davis and Kadar Waller to get within two with 12 seconds left, but Devin Gordon missed a 3 with four seconds left, stole the ball and missed a jumper at the buzzer.

Dylan Robertson scored 10 points and had nine rebounds for Bethune-Cookman (4-12, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic).

Hunter hit 3 of 11 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points to lead Mississippi Valley State (1-14, 1-4). Gordon added 15 points and Daniel Umoh had 11 rebounds.

___

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up