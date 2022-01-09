CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Belo lifts Montana St. over Montana 66-59

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 10:28 PM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jubrile Belo had 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Montana State to a 66-59 win over Montana on Sunday.

Amin Adamu had 19 points for Montana State (12-5, 4-2 Big Sky Conference). Xavier Bishop added 11 points. Abdul Mohamed had 10 points.

Cameron Parker had 18 points for the Grizzlies (11-6, 4-2). Robby Beasley III added 15 points. Josh Bannan had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

