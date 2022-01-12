CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Belmont hosts Austin Peay…

Belmont hosts Austin Peay after Muszynski’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Austin Peay Governors (4-9, 0-3 OVC) at Belmont Bruins (11-3, 2-0 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on the Austin Peay Governors after Nick Muszynski scored 20 points in Belmont’s 81-55 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Bruins have gone 6-0 at home. Belmont leads the OVC with 18.4 assists per game led by Grayson Murphy averaging 5.6.

The Governors have gone 0-3 against OVC opponents. Austin Peay has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Sheppard is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 15.7 points. Muszynski is averaging 13.7 points and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Belmont.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 8.9 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

DOJ reaches settlement with Hunt Companies over military housing issues

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up