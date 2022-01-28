Bellarmine visits FGCU following Fleming’s 21-point game

Bellarmine Knights (12-9, 6-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-8, 3-4 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bellarmine Knights (12-9, 6-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-8, 3-4 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after CJ Fleming scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 72-47 victory over the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles have gone 10-2 at home. FGCU ranks third in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Kevin Samuel leads the Eagles with 9.8 boards.

The Knights have gone 6-1 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine leads the ASUN with 35.9 points per game in the paint led by Dylan Penn averaging 3.3.

The Eagles and Knights square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavian Dunn-Martin is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Samuel is averaging 13.2 points and 11.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Penn is shooting 49.5% and averaging 17.4 points for the Knights. Fleming is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

