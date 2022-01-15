CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Bell scores 17, North…

Bell scores 17, North Texas edges Western Kentucky 65-60

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Thomas Bell scored 17 points with six rebounds and four assists to lead North Texas to a 65-60 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Tylor Perry made 8 of 11 free throws and added 13 points with seven assists for the Mean Green (11-4, 4-1 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane added 10 points.

Dayvion McKnight scored 23 points for the Hilltoppers (10-7, 2-2). Jamarion Sharp scored 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Joint Chiefs chairman and Marine Corps chief have COVID-19

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up