Bean, Utah State Aggies to host Walker and the Air Force Falcons

Air Force Falcons (10-9, 3-5 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (12-9, 3-5 MWC) Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (10-9, 3-5 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (12-9, 3-5 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes Utah State and Air Force will play on Tuesday.

The Aggies are 5-4 in home games. Utah State ranks ninth in college basketball with 17.4 assists per game. Rylan Jones leads the Aggies averaging 4.6.

The Falcons are 3-5 against MWC opponents. Air Force has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Falcons won the last meeting 49-47 on Dec. 29. A.J. Walker scored 16 points to help lead the Falcons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Bean is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Aggies. Brandon Horvath is averaging 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Walker is averaging 15.8 points for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 56.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.