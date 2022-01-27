CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Bean carries Utah St. over San Diego St. 75-57

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 1:08 AM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean recorded 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Utah State to a 75-57 win over San Diego State on Wednesday night.

Steven Ashworth had 17 points for Utah State (11-9, 2-5 Mountain West Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Brandon Horvath added 12 points. Sean Bairstow had 10 points.

Matt Bradley had 19 points and six rebounds for the Aztecs (11-5, 3-2). Chad Baker added 15 points.

