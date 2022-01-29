CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Battle scores 13 to…

Battle scores 13 to lead Montana St. over Idaho 70-64

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Reserve RaeQuan Battle scored 13 points to lead Montana State to a 70-64 win over Idaho on Saturday, the Bobcats’ seventh straight victory.

Nick Gazelas scored 13 points and Jubrile Belo scored 12 with eight rebounds and blocked three shots for Montana State (16-5, 8-2 Big Sky Conference).

For Idaho (5-16, 2-9), Jemeil King had 15 points and seven rebounds, Trevante Anderson added 14 points and six rebounds, Ethan Kilgore had 11 points and six rebounds and Rashad Smith had a career-high 12 rebounds.

Mikey Dixon, whose 17 points per game entering the contest led the Vandals went 0-for-7 shooting.

Montana State also beat Idaho 92-72 on Jan. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

GSA’s financial ship is shaped by Badorrek’s seven-year tenure as CFO

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Congress wants to overhaul FISMA. Agencies are already measuring security differently

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up