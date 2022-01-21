Basile leads Wright State against UIC after 20-point outing

Wright State Raiders (10-8, 7-2 Horizon) at UIC Flames (7-9, 3-4 Horizon) Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wright…

Wright State Raiders (10-8, 7-2 Horizon) at UIC Flames (7-9, 3-4 Horizon)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the UIC Flames after Grant Basile scored 20 points in Wright State’s 73-45 victory against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Flames have gone 2-4 at home. UIC has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raiders are 7-2 against Horizon opponents. Wright State ranks sixth in the Horizon with 12.6 assists per game led by Tanner Holden averaging 3.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Raiders won the last meeting on Jan. 7. Holden scored 26 points to help lead the Raiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaria Franklin is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.0 points for the Flames. Kevin Johnson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

Holden is averaging 19.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Raiders. Basile is averaging 17 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Raiders: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.