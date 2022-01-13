CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Basile leads Wright St.…

Basile leads Wright St. past Robert Morris 75-73

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 9:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Grant Basile had 23 points as Wright State won its seventh straight game, edging Robert Morris 75-73 on Thursday night.

Basile made two free throws with 12 seconds left for a four-point cushion.

Tim Finke had 19 points for Wright State (9-7, 6-1 Horizon League). Tanner Holden added 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Kam Farris had 20 points for the Colonials (2-14, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Kahliel Spear added 15 points as did Michael Green III.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up