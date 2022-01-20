CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Barcello scores 22 to lift BYU over San Diego 79-71

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 11:28 PM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alex Barcello had 22 points as BYU stretched its home winning streak to nine games, defeating San Diego 79-71 on Thursday night.

Seneca Knight had 14 points for BYU (16-4, 4-1 West Coast Conference). Fousseyni Traore added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Gideon George had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jase Townsend had 14 points for the Toreros (10-8, 3-2). Marcellus Earlington added 12 points and seven rebounds. Yavuz Gultekin had 11 points.

