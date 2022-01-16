Barcello scores 18 to lead BYU past San Francisco 71-69

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Barcello scored 18 points to lead BYU past San Francisco 71-69 on Saturday night.
Te’Jon Lucas scored 12 points for BYU (15-4, 3-1 West Coast Conference).
Jamaree Bouyea led San Francisco (15-3, 2-1) with 19 points. Khalil Shabazz added 14 points and Patrick Tape scored 12.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.