Barcello scores 18 to lead BYU past San Francisco 71-69

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Barcello scored 18 points to lead BYU past San Francisco 71-69 on Saturday night.

Te’Jon Lucas scored 12 points for BYU (15-4, 3-1 West Coast Conference).

Jamaree Bouyea led San Francisco (15-3, 2-1) with 19 points. Khalil Shabazz added 14 points and Patrick Tape scored 12.

