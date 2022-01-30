CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Bannan scores 21 to lift Montana over E. Washington 61-59

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 12:18 AM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Josh Bannan had 21 points as Montana narrowly beat Eastern Washington 61-59 on Saturday night.

Robby Beasley III had 12 points for Montana (15-6, 8-2 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Brandon Whitney added 10 points. Mack Anderson had seven rebounds.

Linton Acliese III had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (11-10, 5-5). Angelo Allegri added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ethan Price had 10 points.

Montana, which defeated Eastern Washington 90-78 on the road on Jan. 6., swept the season series against the Eagles.

