CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Bannan scores 18 to…

Bannan scores 18 to carry Montana over N. Arizona 58-48

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 6:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Bannan had 18 points and eight rebounds as Montana beat Northern Arizona 58-48 on Saturday.

Brandon Whitney had 15 points for Montana (13-6, 6-2 Big Sky Conference).

Robby Beasley III, the Grizzlies’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).

Jalen Cone had 12 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (6-11, 2-4). Nik Mains added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies look to bring cohesion to digital identity projects

Navy appeals court decision barring punishment for SEALs who refused vaccine

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up