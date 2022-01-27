CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Bannan leads Montana over Idaho 81-62

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 11:22 PM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Josh Bannan had 18 points and nine rebounds and Cameron Parker posted 15 points as Montana won its 10th consecutive home game, beating Idaho 81-62 on Thursday night.

Robby Beasley III had 13 points for Montana (14-6, 7-2 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Whitney added 12 points.

Trevante Anderson had 22 points for the Vandals (5-15, 2-8). Rashad Smith added 10 points. Tanner Christensen had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Mikey Dixon, whose 18 points per game heading into the contest led the Vandals, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).

