Banks III lifts St. Peter’s over Monmouth 67-62

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Daryl Banks III came off the bench to score 13 points to lead St. Peter’s to a 67-62 win over Monmouth on Friday night.

Saint Peter’s first took the lead at 7-5 and did not trail again over the final 35:43 but needed two free throws by Banks with 8 seconds remaining to put the game away.

KC Ndefo had 12 points and eight rebounds for St. Peter’s (4-6, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Oumar Diahame added seven rebounds. Fousseyni Drame had eight rebounds.

George Papas had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hawks (10-4, 2-1). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 11 points. Walker Miller had 10 points.

