Banks and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks take on conference foe Iona

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-7, 7-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (17-3, 9-0 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-7, 7-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (17-3, 9-0 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -10.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Daryl Banks III and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks take on Tyson Jolly and the Iona Gaels in MAAC action Sunday.

The Gaels are 8-0 on their home court. Iona is sixth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.2 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Peacocks have gone 7-2 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jolly is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 11.6 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iona.

Matthew Lee is averaging 4.8 points for the Peacocks. Banks is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.