Ballo leads No. 3 Arizona against Cal after 21-point showing

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 3:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona Wildcats (15-1, 5-0 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (9-9, 2-5 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Arizona visits the California Golden Bears after Oumar Ballo scored 21 points in Arizona’s 85-57 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears have gone 9-3 in home games. Cal has a 5-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 5-0 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona averages 88.3 points and has outscored opponents by 24.4 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Shepherd is averaging 14.3 points for the Golden Bears. Andre Kelly is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Christian Koloko is averaging 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for the Wildcats. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 86.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

