Ball State visits Northern Illinois after Thomas’ 26-point showing

Ball State Cardinals (8-10, 3-4 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-11, 2-4 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ball State Cardinals (8-10, 3-4 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-11, 2-4 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits the Northern Illinois Huskies after Miryne Thomas scored 26 points in Ball State’s 81-64 victory over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Huskies are 2-1 in home games. Northern Illinois is 0-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals are 3-4 in MAC play. Ball State gives up 76.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Crump is averaging 5.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Keshawn Williams is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Payton Sparks is averaging 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Tyler Cochran is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.