ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » Baldwin, Williams send VCU…

Baldwin, Williams send VCU past Dayton 53-52

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 10:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 12 points and his 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left proved to be the game winner and VCU beat Dayton 53-52 Wednesday night in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams.

Baldwin distributed seven assists and Vince Williams Jr. scored 13 points with 11 rebounds for VCU (8-4, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fifth straight game.

Toumani Camara scored 16 points, DaRon Holmes II scored 12 with 11 rebounds and four blocks and Malachi Smith scored 11 for the Flyers (8-6, 0-1)

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

DoD CDO sees leadership shakeup as agency ‘doubling down’ on data goals

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up