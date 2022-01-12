CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Balanced SMU breezes past South Florida 77-65

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 10:38 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Weathers, Kendric Davis and Zhuric Phelps scored 17 points apiece and SMU turned back South Florida 77-65 in American Athletic Conference action on Wednesday night.

Michael Weathers pitched in with 10 points for the Mustangs (12-4, 3-1), who have won 10 straight at home.

Jamir Chaplin had 17 points to lead the Bulls (5-10, 0-3), who have lost four straight. Russel Tchewa added 14 points and Caleb Murphy scored 12.

