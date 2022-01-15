CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Balanced Princeton holds off…

Balanced Princeton holds off Brown, 76-74

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan scored 21 points to lead five in double figures as Princeton held off Brown for a 76-74 victory on Saturday.

Drew Friberg and Ryan Langborg added 15 points apiece for Princeton (13-3, 3-0 Ivy League). Ethan Wright had 13 points and Matt Allocco 10. Friberg made five 3-pointers.

Allocco’s 3-pointer gave Princeton a 63-62 lead. Paxson Wojcik answered with a jumper for Brown before the Tigers finished the game making 11 of 14 free throws.

Kino Lilly Jr. scored 25 points for Brown (9-10, 1-3). Tamenang Choh added 18 points and Dan Friday had 10.

Brown hosts Yale on Monday. Princeton plays at home against Pennsylvania on Monday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up