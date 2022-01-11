CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Balanced Penn State cruises in 66-49 victory over Rutgers

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 8:55 PM

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Sam Sessoms scored 17 points to lead four in double figures as Penn State never trailed and cruised to a 66-49 victory over Rutgers on Tuesday night.

John Harrar added 16 points and Jalen Pickett had 15 for Penn State (8-6, 3-3 Big Ten), which has won three of four during a nine-game stretch following a 22-day layoff.

Seth Lundy added 10 points and Greg Lee had 12 rebounds for the Nittany Lions.

Rutgers (9-6, 3-2) had a four-game winning streak end after shooting 34% (19 of 56) from the floor with 15 turnovers. They had won three of four by double digits, including a 28-point win on 58% shooting against Nebraska last Saturday.

Clifford Omoruyi had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Scarlet Knights.

After Rutgers got within 56-46 with three minutes left, Pickett sank a step-back jumper with the shot clock winding down. Harrar grabbed an offensive rebound on Penn State’s next possession and Sessoms converted a reverse layup as the Nittany Lions closed on a 10-3 run.

Rutgers stays on the road in a matchup with Maryland on Saturday. Penn State plays at 16th-ranked Ohio State on Sunday.

