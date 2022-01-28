CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Balanced Montana State fends…

Balanced Montana State fends off Eastern Washington 69-65

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jubrile Belo, Xavier Bishop and RaeQuan Battle scored 15 points apiece as Montana State slipped past Eastern Washington 69-65 on Thursday night.

Amin Adamu had 12 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (15-5, 7-2 Big Sky Conference), who have won six straight.

Linton Acliese III had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles (11-9, 5-4). Angelo Allegri added 17 points and seven rebounds. Steele Venters, whose 18 points per game heading into the contest led the Eagles, was held to only six points on 2-of-13 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up