Azore, UT Arlington Mavericks to visit Palermo, Little Rock Trojans

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-10, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Little Rock Trojans (6-9, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Palermo and the Little Rock Trojans host David Azore and the UT Arlington Mavericks in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Trojans are 5-3 in home games. Little Rock has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Mavericks have gone 4-3 against Sun Belt opponents. UT Arlington is fourth in the Sun Belt with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu averaging 5.3.

The Trojans and Mavericks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Palermo is averaging 12.6 points for the Trojans. Marko Lukic is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Javon Levi is averaging 6.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Azore is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

