Azore carries Texas-Arlington over Georgia St. 70-63

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 9:31 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — David Azore had 17 points as Texas-Arlington beat Georgia State 70-63 on Thursday night.

Patrick Mwamba had 16 points and eight rebounds for Texas-Arlington (7-7, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Nicolas Elame added nine rebounds. Javon Levi had eight assists.

Corey Allen had 15 points and seven assists for the Panthers (6-6, 0-1). Justin Roberts added 12 points.

