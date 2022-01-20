Ayers and the Duquesne Dukes host conference foe Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-4, 2-1 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-9, 1-2 A-10) Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Leon…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-4, 2-1 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-9, 1-2 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Ayers III and the Duquesne Dukes host Jaren Holmes and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in A-10 action.

The Dukes are 3-4 in home games. Duquesne is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Bonnies are 2-1 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure is fifth in the A-10 with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Adaway averaging 5.6.

The Dukes and Bonnies square off Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayers averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 12.3 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Duquesne.

Holmes is averaging 15.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bonnies. Adaway is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.