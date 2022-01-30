Austin Peay beats Tennessee Tech 58-55

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Elijah Hutchins-Everett posted 18 points as Austin Peay narrowly defeated Tennessee Tech 58-55 on Saturday night.…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Elijah Hutchins-Everett posted 18 points as Austin Peay narrowly defeated Tennessee Tech 58-55 on Saturday night.

Cameron Copeland had 16 points for Austin Peay (6-11, 2-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Alec Woodard added six rebounds and six assists.

Tennessee Tech scored 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jr. Clay had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (5-15, 2-5). Keishawn Davidson added 12 points. Mamoudou Diarra had 11 points and three blocks.

