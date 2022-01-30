CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Austin Peay beats Tennessee…

Austin Peay beats Tennessee Tech 58-55

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 12:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Elijah Hutchins-Everett posted 18 points as Austin Peay narrowly defeated Tennessee Tech 58-55 on Saturday night.

Cameron Copeland had 16 points for Austin Peay (6-11, 2-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Alec Woodard added six rebounds and six assists.

Tennessee Tech scored 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jr. Clay had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (5-15, 2-5). Keishawn Davidson added 12 points. Mamoudou Diarra had 11 points and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up