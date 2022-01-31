CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Ashton-Langford leads Boston College against Virginia after 21-point showing

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 1:42 AM

Boston College Eagles (8-11, 4-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (12-9, 6-5 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits the Virginia Cavaliers after Makai Ashton-Langford scored 21 points in Boston College’s 69-56 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-4 at home. Virginia has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 4-6 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers and Eagles face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Gardner is shooting 52.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Eagles. Quinten Post is averaging 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

