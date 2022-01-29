CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Asberry lifts Texas State past Texas-Arlington 58-53

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 7:36 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Caleb Asberry had 15 points as Texas State defeated Texas-Arlington 58-53 on Saturday.

Isiah Small had 10 rebounds for Texas State (13-6, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference).

David Azore had 23 points for the Mavericks (9-12, 5-5).

The Bobcats evened the season series against the Mavericks. Texas-Arlington defeated Texas State 70-58 last Thursday.

