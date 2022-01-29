CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Asamoah leads Delaware over James Madison 85-69

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 6:55 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Ebby Asamoah had a career-high 30 points as Delaware got past James Madison 85-69 on Saturday.

Asamoah hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Jyare Davis scored a career-high 22 points plus seven rebounds and six assists for Delaware (15-7, 6-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Jameer Nelson Jr. added 14 points. Andrew Carr had eight rebounds and six assists.

Ryan Allen, who was second on the Blue Hens in scoring heading into the contest with 13 points per game, was held to only six points.

Vado Morse had 19 points for the Dukes (12-7, 3-5). Terrence Edwards added 17 points and seven rebounds. Justin Amadi had nine rebounds.

