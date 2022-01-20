CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Asamoah, Anderson lead Delaware…

Asamoah, Anderson lead Delaware past William & Mary 84-74

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 9:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ebby Asamoah had 19 points to lead five Delaware players in double figures as the Fightin’ Blue Hens beat William & Mary 84-74 on Thursday night.

Kevin Anderson added 18 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Andrew Carr chipped in 14, Ryan Allen scored 12 and Jameer Nelson Jr. had 12. Anderson also had six assists, while Carr posted five assists.

Delaware (13-6, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association) posted a season-high 24 assists. Meanwhile, the Fightin’ Blue Hens swatted a season-high 11 blocks.

Ben Wight scored a career-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds for the Tribe (3-15, 2-3). Julian Lewis added 17 points and six rebounds. Connor Kochera had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up