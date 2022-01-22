CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Asadullah leads Lipscomb over…

Asadullah leads Lipscomb over Kennesaw State 77-73

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 7:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds to help Lipscomb hold on for a 77-73 victory over Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Will Pruitt had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Bisons (9-12, 2-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), who ended a four-game losing streak. Greg Jones added 16 points and Trae Benham scored 12.

Jamir Moultrie had 20 points for the Owls (8-9, 3-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Terrell Burden added 14 points. Brandon Stroud had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Spencer Rodgers scored 10.

Chris Youngblood was held to five points despite coming into the contest as the Owls’ leading scorer at 14 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up