Army visits Lehigh following Mann’s 20-point performance

Army Black Knights (12-8, 6-2 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-13, 5-3 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lehigh -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Chris Mann scored 20 points in Army’s 74-73 overtime win over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 4-5 in home games. Lehigh averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Black Knights are 6-2 in Patriot play. Army is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Black Knights won 77-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Jalen Rucker led the Black Knights with 22 points, and Evan Taylor led the Mountain Hawks with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 10.3 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Rucker is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Black Knights. Josh Caldwell is averaging 9.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

