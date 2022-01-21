CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Army faces Navy after Rucker’s 25-point showing

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Army Black Knights (11-8, 5-2 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (12-6, 5-2 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits the Navy Midshipmen after Jalen Rucker scored 25 points in Army’s 76-66 win over the American Eagles.

The Midshipmen are 4-4 on their home court. Navy ranks second in the Patriot in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Greg Summers leads the Midshipmen with 5.4 boards.

The Black Knights are 5-2 in Patriot play. Army has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Midshipmen and Black Knights square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Summers is averaging 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Midshipmen. John Carter Jr. is averaging 11.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the past 10 games for Navy.

Rucker is shooting 38.5% and averaging 15.8 points for the Black Knights. Aaron Duhart is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

