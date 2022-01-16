CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Armstrong scores 28; Cal Baptist beats Utah Valley 75-73

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 2:35 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tre Armstrong made 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and finished with 28 points to help California Baptist beat Utah Valley 75-73 on Saturday night.

Ty Rowell scored 16 points for Cal Baptist (11-5, 1-2 Western Athletic Conference).

Fardaws Aimaq had 27 points and 18 rebounds for Utah Valley (11-6, 2-3). Connor Harding scored 14 points and Le’Tre Darthard added 12.

