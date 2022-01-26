Arkansas visits Ole Miss following Ruffin’s 21-point outing

Arkansas Razorbacks (14-5, 4-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-9, 2-5 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Arkansas Razorbacks (14-5, 4-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-9, 2-5 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss faces the Arkansas Razorbacks after Daeshun Ruffin scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 70-54 victory over the Florida Gators.

The Rebels have gone 9-4 in home games. Ole Miss is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Razorbacks are 4-3 in SEC play. Arkansas has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rebels and Razorbacks face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nysier Brooks is averaging 9.6 points and eight rebounds for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

JD Notae is averaging 18.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

